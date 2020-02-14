Mental health is a priority at Lululemon

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

“We achieved 100 percent pay equity in 2018, a leading parenthood program offering up to six months paid leave [for both mothers and fathers] in 2019, and our senior leadership team is comprised of 60 percent women as of today,” said Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon’s EVP of Americas and global guest innovation, at the MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles this week. “The next major step in our journey is leading the way in mental wellbeing because we know in order to be 100 percent authentically you, you need to be well. In 2020, we commit to offering our people leading mental health benefits, and providing training to all people managers so that they are equipped to support mental health conversations.”