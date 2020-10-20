Merchants try to stay safe in town where customers won’t wear masks

Retail News
Merchants try to stay safe in town where customers won’t wear masksThe New York Times 10/19/2020
Hamilton, MT, is located in Ravalli County, which has had over 300 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths since March. Of particular concern is that more than twenty-five percent of the cases have been detected in the past week. Despite this, the majority of shoppers in the town, many of them older, refuse to wear face masks to protect others from getting the virus. That puts retailers and restaurants in a tough position. The answer for River Rising Bakery has been to require workers to wear masks even if customers will not.
