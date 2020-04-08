Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. business

Retail News

AP News

Microsoft has confirmed that it is in talks to acquire TikTok’s U.S. business from ByteDance, the social media platform’s Chinese owner. The tech giant has had discussions with President Donald Trump about his concerns around user security and censorship on the site. Mr. Trump said on Friday that he was seeking to ban TikTok in the U.S., which has come under scrutiny for its Chinese ownership and how its uses the personal information of the millions of Americans who use the site.