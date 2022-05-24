Military aircraft brings 78,000 pounds of infant formula to the U.S.

Retail News

AP News

A military plane carrying 78 thousand pounds of infant formula, enough to fill more than half a million baby bottles, arrived yesterday in Indianapolis. Other flights are scheduled to bring in additional infant formula as the U.S. grapples with a scarcity of product following the closing of an Abbott plant over health concerns. Sunday’s flight brought in about 15 percent of specialty medical grade formula needed in the U.S., according to Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council.