Millennials are the most ‘worried’ about catching coronavirus

Retail News
Millennials are the most ‘worried’ about catching coronavirusCNBC 03/05/2020
Fifty-four percent of Millennials say that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has affected their purchase decisions, according to a First Insight survey. That’s compared to 33 percent of Baby Boomers, 42 percent of Gen X and 49 percent of Gen Z consumers who say the same. Overall, 66 percent of people say they are either very or somewhat concerned about the virus.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!