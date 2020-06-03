Retail News

Millennials are the most ‘worried’ about catching coronavirus

CNBC 03/05/2020

Fifty-four percent of Millennials say that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has affected their purchase decisions, according to a First Insight survey. That’s compared to 33 percent of Baby Boomers, 42 percent of Gen X and 49 percent of Gen Z consumers who say the same. Overall, 66 percent of people say they are either very or somewhat concerned about the virus.

Discussions
