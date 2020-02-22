Millennials make loyal employees

Retail News
Millennials make loyal employeesThe Wall Street Journal 02/21/2020
Millennials aren’t doing any more job-hopping than the generation that came before them, according to an analysis of federal data by the Pew Research Center. “When you look at Millennials, they have no shorter job tenures with their current employers than Generation X did back in 2002,” said Richard Fry, senior researcher at Pew. “Ten years after the great recession, it’s still the case.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!