Millions of Americans go hungry as pandemic cases spike

Millions of Americans go hungry as pandemic cases spikeThe Washington Post 11/25/2020
More Americans than at any point in the novel coronavirus pandemic are going without food, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal data. One in eight American adults, nearly 26 million people, sometimes or often have not had enough food to eat over the past week. The worst hit area has been Houston, TX, where three in 10 adults in households with children report not having enough to eat.
