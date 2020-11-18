Millions of unemployed in danger of losing jobless benefits

Retail News

The Washington Post

About 12 million of the 21.1 million Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits will see them disappear the day after Christmas if Congress fails to act, according to a Century Foundation report. About 4.4 million people have already exhausted their benefits this year. “Nobody is talking about this,” said Andrew Stettner, one of the report’s authors. “We’re just careening into this huge cliff and it’s like it’s not even happening. People are just totally, completely ignoring the situation at a time when things are getting worse before they’re going to get better in terms of public health.”