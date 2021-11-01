Minnesota reopens bars and restaurants with restrictions

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bars, restaurants and other establishments closed in Minnesota can reopen with limited capacity in Minnesota. Establishments were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Gov. Tim Walz said these businesses can operate safely if the establishments and customers follow the rules. “Let’s not let the virus surge again. … By wearing a mask and social distancing, that keeps your local bar and restaurant open. It keeps your school open. It keeps your hospital capacity under” critical levels,” said Gov. Walz.