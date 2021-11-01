Minnesota reopens bars and restaurants with restrictions

Retail News
Minnesota reopens bars and restaurants with restrictionsMinneapolis Star Tribune 01/11/2021
Bars, restaurants and other establishments closed in Minnesota can reopen with limited capacity in Minnesota. Establishments were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Gov. Tim Walz said these businesses can operate safely if the establishments and customers follow the rules. “Let’s not let the virus surge again. … By wearing a mask and social distancing, that keeps your local bar and restaurant open. It keeps your school open. It keeps your hospital capacity under” critical levels,” said Gov. Walz.
