Moms are the key to retail holiday success

Retail News

Forbes

There are 126.6 million adult women living in the U.S. today and they control or influence between 70 percent and 80 percent of all consumer spending in the country. Their influence will be as big as ever this holiday selling season. “Mom is going to be the holiday hero,” said RoxAnna Sway, executive director at Retail Intel. “They are going to put extra effort into seeing that whatever they plan for the family will be as enjoyable as possible. And that everybody stays COVID free.”