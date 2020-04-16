More than 22 million have filed for unemployment in four weeks

Retail News
More than 22 million have filed for unemployment in four weeksThe New York Times 04/16/2020
More than 5.2 million workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to the Labor Department, bringing the four-week total to over 22 million. “There’s nowhere to hide,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. “This is the deepest, fastest, most broad-based recession we’ve ever seen.”
