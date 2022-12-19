Musk polls Twitter on his fate as CEO and is voted down

Retail News

CNN

Elon Musk, Twitter’s capricious CEO, launched a poll in his Twitter feed on Sunday asking, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” As of this morning, after over 17.5 million votes, the poll is displaying “final results”: 57.5 percent – Yes; 42.5 percent – No. Musk has denied suggestions that he has a new CEO in mind for the job.