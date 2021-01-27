My Pillow CEO banned for life by Twitter

Retail News

AP News

Twitter has banned My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell due to what the social media site says was his “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, which went into effect last September. Mr. Lindell has continued to falsely assert that former President Trump won the election in November. Mr. Lindell is also facing a potential lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for his claims that the company’s voting machines played a prominent role in the alleged election fraud.