Natural Light goes retro in hopes of brewing up sales

Natural Light goes retro in hopes of brewing up salesCNN 01/23/2023
The Natural Light beer brand has redesigned its can with a throwback look reminiscent of its 1979 design. “There’s been a lot of conversation about how ‘what is old is now what is cool,’ so we wanted to look back into our archives, so the can itself is harkening back to the design of the late 1970s,” said Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Natural Light.
