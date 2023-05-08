NBA star Damian Lillard builds a business from a history of foot injuries

Retail News

CNBC

Several foot injuries, including plantar fasciitis, led Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers to launch Move, a sneaker insole company. “Foot health is something that I think a lot of people could really benefit from paying closer attention to,” Mr. Lillard said. “We can do nothing without healthy feet as athletes.” Move had more than $100,000 in direct-to-consumer sales in its first month after launch. It expects to reach $1 million in sales during its first year.