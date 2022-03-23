Nebraska cattle ranchers look to circumvent big meatpackers

Retail News
Nebraska cattle ranchers look to circumvent big meatpackersThe Wall Street Journal 03/22/2022
Ranchers in Nebraska complained that they saw the price paid for their beef fall even as wholesale prices rose during the pandemic. They responded with Sustainable Beef, a venture intended to bypass the four largest meatpackers — JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef Packing — which account for about 85 percent of the processing market.
