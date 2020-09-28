Neiman Marcus CEO demonstrates he’s tone deaf

Retail News

New York Post

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, which just emerged from bankruptcy is featured in the September issue of a magazine targeted to high-income earners. Mr. van Raemdonck and his husband Alvise Orsini are photographed sitting on a “custom sofa . . . upholstered in silk velvet.” The timing of the article is, at best, unfortunate that many of Neiman Marcus’ employees were forced to take pay cuts or lost their jobs in recent months.