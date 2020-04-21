Neiman Marcus may file for bankruptcy this week

Retail News
Neiman Marcus may file for bankruptcy this weekReuters 04/20/2020
Neiman Marcus Group is making preparations to file for bankruptcy protection as early as this week, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke off-the-record to Reuters. If it goes ahead with a bankruptcy filing, Neiman Marcus will become the first department store operator to do so since the coronavirus pandemic forced state governments to issue social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.
Discussions
