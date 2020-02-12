Nestle and Cargill say they’re not liable for vendors’ child labor abuses

Retail News
Nestle and Cargill say they’re not liable for vendors’ child labor abusesFortune 12/01/2020
Nestle USA and Cargill are arguing that human rights abuses, specifically child labor, by Ivory Coast farms that supply them with cocoa are not their legal responsibility. A report issued in October by the U.S. Department of Labor found that 1.5 million children are working on cocoa farms without pay, despite repeated pledges over the years to end the practice.
