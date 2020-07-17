Netflix adds 10M subscribers, names co-CEO

Retail News
Netflix adds 10M subscribers, names co-CEOThe Wall Street Journal 07/17/2020
Netflix added 10.1 million new subscribers as consumers look to pass the increasing amount of time they spend at home in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest numbers brings to 26 million new subscribers the service has added over the past two quarters. The company also announced that it has elevated its programming chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO of the business.
Discussions
