Netflix says it no longer needs to borrow money to finance operations

Netflix says it no longer needs to borrow money to finance operationsThe New York Times 01/20/2021
Netflix, which has been criticized by investors in the past for an excessive reliance on financing to grow its operations, has reached the point where the company no longer needs to go outside for funds. The digital movie subscription service also said that it has enough money on hand to pay off past debt.
