New app empowers c-stores, mom & pops with online ordering

Retail News

TechCrunch

When the pandemic hit, Adit Gupta, one of the founders of Philadelphia-based Lula, tried to help his parents, who owned a c-store in New Jersey, get their thousands of items online so they could keep business going at a time when shoppers were afraid to enter stores, but the task was more than he could manage. Mr. Gupta and co-founder Tom Falzani started Lula later in 2020 on the premise of helping c-stores, small grocery stores and other indie businesses list their items and connect with delivery companies, thereby establishing a secondary sales channel.