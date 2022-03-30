New Balance turns to U.S. manufacturing to avoid supply chain disruptions

Retail News
New Balance turns to U.S. manufacturing to avoid supply chain disruptionsCNBC 03/30/2022
New Balance has opened a new manufacturing plant in Massachusetts, its fifth in the U.S. “It’s part of our overall mantra of controlling our destiny, which has really come into play in the last couple of years with with Covid,” said Joe Preston, New Balance president and CEO. “The supply constraints have certainly impacted our business, but we were still able to grow [revenue] over 30% in 2021.”
Discussions
