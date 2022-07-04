New Jersey is the best state for telecommuters

Retail News

NJ.com

New Jersey is the best place to live in if you’re working from home and Alaska is the worst, according to WalletHub. “New Jersey is the best state for working from home due in part to the fact that the state provides a comfortable and affordable environment for working remotely, with nearly 97 percent of households having internet speeds above 25 megabytes per second,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “In addition, New Jersey has the second-best access to low-priced internet plans in the country.”