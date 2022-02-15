New Madewell campaign eschews fashion models and influencers

Retail News

Glossy

The Madewell apparel brand, which has not used fashion influencers and models in previous campaigns, is featuring three high-profile individuals best known for their connection to the culinary world. Derek Yarbrough, Madewell CMO, said many of the company’s customers “don’t identify as fashionistas” and have interests that extend to food, home, reading and travel. “There’s a rich territory of people we can tap into, to showcase this core idea of creativity and self-expression, that we stand for,” he said.