New NYC law requires employers to post salary ranges in help wanted ads

Retail News
New NYC law requires employers to post salary ranges in help wanted adsThe New York Times 10/28/2022
A new law in New York City will require companies with four or more employees to post salary ranges for jobs they are looking to fill, including those that are 100 percent remote or involve a hybrid schedule. New York is among a growing number of places in the U.S. that require salary transparency. Colorado has a law on the books and California and Washington will put theirs into effect next year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!