New York AG calls out Amazon for ‘inadequate’ response to coronavirus

New York AG calls out Amazon for ‘inadequate’ response to coronavirusNational Public Radio 04/27/2020
The New York attorney general’s office has sent a letter to Amazon.com after concluding that measures taken by the company in response to the coronavirus pandemic “are so inadequate that they may violate several provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.” Amazon has maintained that criticisms of its practices are unfounded and it has used “extreme measures to keep people safe.”
