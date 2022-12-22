New York kicks off legal retail weed sales on Dec. 29th

Retail News

NBC 5 New York

It’s been nine months since New York passed legislation legalizing the sale of cannabis in retail stores. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a release that the first licensed store can begin selling weed on Dec. 29th. “The industry will continue to grow from here,” said Gov. Hochul, “creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities.” Initially, 280 retail outlets will be granted licenses under New York’s Seeding Opportunities Initiative. The first store to open is run by a non-profit called Housing Works, established to raise funds and lend support to individuals with HIV/AIDS.