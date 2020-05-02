New York state considers ban on sales of puppies, kittens and rabbits

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

A measure approved by the New York State Senate’s Domestic Animal Welfare committee would prohibit retailers from selling cats, dogs and rabbits in stores. “The question is whether we should be treating our animals like commodities, as something you pick up off the store shelf at a supermarket,” said Mike Gianaris, deputy Senate majority leader. “That is not the way we should be treating living beings that end up being a loving part of people’s families.”