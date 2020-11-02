Next IKEA CEO sees opportunities in less expensive furniture

Retail News

Reuters

IKEA has named Jon Abrahamsson Ring to succeed Torbjorn Loof as its next chief executive officer in September. Mr. Abrahamsson Ring, who ran Inter IKEA Group’s franchising division from 1998 to 2008, isn’t expected to make any major changes after taking over. One area where he sees a potential opportunity is for IKEA to become “even more affordable” by broadening the company’s selection in its “lower price range.”