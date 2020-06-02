Nike CEO says sustainability a key selling attribute for brands today

Retail News
Nike CEO says sustainability a key selling attribute for brands todayCNBC 02/05/2020
Nike CEO John Donahoe told CNBC that consumers care about sustainability and are increasingly looking for his company and others like it to take a leadership role in slashing their carbon footprints. Nike announced plans to launch outfits for athletes at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo made from recycled polyester and ground-up shoe parts.
