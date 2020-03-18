NJ Attorney General issues subpoenas and warning letters to price gougers

Retail News
NJ Attorney General issues subpoenas and warning letters to price gougersNJ Advance Media/NJ.com 03/18/2020
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office has issued 13 subpoenas and 80 warning letters to companies suspected of illegally raising prices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Division of Consumer Affairs saw the number of price gouging complaints reaching 619, more than double those filed two weeks ago.
Discussions
