NLRB files complaint against Amazon CEO

Retail News
NLRB files complaint against Amazon CEOThe Washington Post 10/27/2022
The National Labor Relations Board in a new complaint alleges that Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy violated federal law in two interviews he gave earlier in the year. The Amazon Labor Union said Mr. Jassy’s comments on unions amounted to an act of intimidation. Amazon says that Mr. Jassy’s opinions are protected under federal labor law.
