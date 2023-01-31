NLRB says Apple is interfering with workers’ right to organize

Retail News
NLRB says Apple is interfering with workers’ right to organizeQuartz 01/31/2023
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has found that Apple’s work, handbook and confidentiality rules “tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees” from engaging in union organizing activity. The NLRB has laid out a pattern of activity that it claims proves its case. Apple disputes the assertions.
