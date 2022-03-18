NLRB says Starbucks retaliated against pro-union baristas

Retail News

The Washington Post

A National Labor Relations Board investigation has found merit in claims by two baristas working at Starbucks in Phoenix that the company has engaged in retaliatory actions against them for their pro-union activities. Starbucks has denied the allegations. “A partner’s interest in a union does not exempt them from the standards we have always held,” said Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson. “We will continue enforcing our policies consistently for all partners and we will follow the NLRB’s process to resolve this complaint.”