No surprise – record online sales predicted for the holidays

No surprise – record online sales predicted for the holidaysForbes 10/28/2020
Online sales for the holiday season are expected to grow 33 percent year-over-year, according to Adobe Analytics, as consumers continue to avoid stores in favor of digital purchases in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The percentage of people using their smartphones to buy items is expected to grow 55 percent over 2019.
