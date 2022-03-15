Non-Russian companies face boycotts over mistaken identities

Retail News
Non-Russian companies face boycotts over mistaken identitiesThe New York Times 03/14/2022
Stolichnya, which isn’t Russian, and the Russian Tea Room, also not Russian, are two companies that many Americans associate with Russia. These misperceptions have cost those companies sales as consumers personally boycott Russian goods or, in these cases, those that they mistakenly take for being Russian.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!