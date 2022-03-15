Retail News

Non-Russian companies face boycotts over mistaken identities

The New York Times 03/14/2022

Stolichnya, which isn’t Russian, and the Russian Tea Room, also not Russian, are two companies that many Americans associate with Russia. These misperceptions have cost those companies sales as consumers personally boycott Russian goods or, in these cases, those that they mistakenly take for being Russian.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!