Retail News

Nordstrom expects 2022 to be a good year

The Seattle Times 03/02/2022

Nordstrom has forecast revenues to grow between five and seven percent this year as the retailer continues to build its online sale and addresses key issues. “Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!