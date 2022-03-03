Nordstrom expects 2022 to be a good year

Retail News
Nordstrom expects 2022 to be a good yearThe Seattle Times 03/02/2022
Nordstrom has forecast revenues to grow between five and seven percent this year as the retailer continues to build its online sale and addresses key issues. “Our primary focus is on three areas: improving Nordstrom Rack performance, increasing profitability and optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.
Discussions
