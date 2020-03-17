Nordstrom is closing its stores to curtail spread of the coronavirus

Retail News

The Associated Press/The Seattle Times

Nordstrom is closing all 380 of its stores for two weeks as it does its part to try and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The retailer also said it was withdrawing its previous financial guidance until it can assess how the virus outbreak will affect its business. “The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation,” Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.