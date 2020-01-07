NPC International, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, files for bankruptcy

Retail News

CNBC

NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company operates more than 1,200 Pizza Hut restaurants and 400 Wendy’s. “While NPC’s Chapter 11 filing was expected, we view it as an opportunity to create a better future for NPC’s Pizza Hut restaurants,” a Pizza Hut spokesperson said in a statement. “As NPC works through this process, we support an outcome resulting in an organization with a lower, more sustainable level of debt, ownership focus on operational excellence and a greater level of restaurant investment.”