NRF spins off its Big Show for Pan Asia Pacific

The National Retail Federation (NRF) released news yesterday that the trade association will partner with event organizer Comexposium to host “NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific,” to be held in June of that year in Singapore. “NRF is proud to expand the footprint of Retail’s Big Show by bringing all the power and reach of our New York show to Asia Pacific, one of the world’s fastest growing markets with limitless opportunities in retail,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release.