NRF’s chief economist says American consumers are resilient

Retail News
NRF’s chief economist says American consumers are resilientCNBC 11/02/2020
Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist of the National Retail Federation, said consumer spending in recent months could be an augur of good things to come for retailers during the Christmas selling season. Mr. Kleinhenz pointed “to the resiliency of consumers even in this disruptive pandemic environment” as a source of optimism as ” the U.S. economic recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected.”
