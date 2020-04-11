Retail News

NRF’s chief economist says American consumers are resilient

CNBC 11/02/2020

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist of the National Retail Federation, said consumer spending in recent months could be an augur of good things to come for retailers during the Christmas selling season. Mr. Kleinhenz pointed “to the resiliency of consumers even in this disruptive pandemic environment” as a source of optimism as ” the U.S. economic recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!