NY bill would end sale of cats and dogs in retail stores

The New York State Senate has passed a bill that would make it illegal for retail stores to sell cats, dogs or rabbits. The legislation is looking to put an end to puppy mills. “With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for puppy mills that abuse animals to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am pleased this important proposal continues to advance in the legislature.”