NYC locals bummed by the impending demise of ‘weed bodegas’

Retail News

Curbed

While most NYC stoners … er, cannabis consumers — are likely celebrating the debut of state-authorized retail outlets, many will be sad to see the retreat of colorful independent corner stores (where it’s been said the illicit herb could be had for a nod and a wink). The licensed stores must follow strict guidelines that govern their layout, design and product selection, putting the kibosh on pothead-friendly decor, after-hours scheduling and fine munchie options.