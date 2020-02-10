Ocado sued by robotics company over patent infringement

Retail News

Reuters

Ocado, the British online supermarket operator that is the process of building and operating automated warehouses for Kroger in the U.S., has been sued by AutoStore for allegedly infringing on patents it holds. AutoStore claims that the Ocado Smart Platform was built on robots and a storage system that it created. Ocado issued a statement that“We are not aware of any infringement of any valid AutoStore rights and of course we will investigate any claims once we receive further details.”