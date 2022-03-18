Off-price chains pick up merchandise hung up in the supply chain

Retail News
Off-price chains pick up merchandise hung up in the supply chainThe Wall Street Journal 03/17/2022
Supply chain disruptions caused seasonal clothing and other goods to show up too late to be sold in mainstream stores. This has create buying opportunities for Burlington Stores, Ross Stores and other off-price retailers. “We see more potential opportunities in front of us from closeouts,” said Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler. “There’s a lot of that merchandise that vendors are still moving [that] is not necessarily even in the country.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!