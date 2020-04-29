Online clothing sales bounced back in April

Retail News
Online clothing sales bounced back in AprilAdweek 04/28/2020
Online sales of apparel in the U.S. during April increased 24 percent year-over-year, according to Nosto. Site visits for the month were up eight percent while conversion rates improved 29 percent. Nosto said the increase may be attributable to heavy discounting during April, drawing into question whether the sales trend would remain sustainable over the long haul.
