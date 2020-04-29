Retail News

Online clothing sales bounced back in April

Adweek 04/28/2020

Online sales of apparel in the U.S. during April increased 24 percent year-over-year, according to Nosto. Site visits for the month were up eight percent while conversion rates improved 29 percent. Nosto said the increase may be attributable to heavy discounting during April,  drawing into question whether the sales trend would remain sustainable over the long haul.

