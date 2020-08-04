Online grocers having trouble keeping up with increased demand

Retail News
Online grocers having trouble keeping up with increased demandAP News 04/07/2020
Many online grocers in the U.S. were having a hard time keeping up with delivery orders before many states issued stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The situation has only gotten worse in recent weeks with many services that offered deliveries within hours before now taking days to fulfill orders, many of which do not include items that have gone out of stock.
