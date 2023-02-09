Online prices fell in January

Retail News
Online prices fell in JanuaryReuters/U.S. News & World Report 02/09/2023
Prices for goods sold online in January fell one percent, marking the fifth straight month of declines, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI). Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe, said, “Current demand levels are driving retailers to hold prices down and continue to clear out excess inventory.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!