Online sales continue to grow at record pace

Retail News
Online sales continue to grow at record paceThe Wall Street Journal 08/19/2020
Retailers and brands have stepped up their digital selling efforts in recent years and that activity only increased with the COVID-19 outbreak. “When we saw what was happening in March, we said we have to accelerate this and put all hands on deck because the expectations of people are going to change, so how are we changing?” said Marc Cannon, chief customer experience officer at AutoNation. “We jumped on it quickly.”
Discussions
